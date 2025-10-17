See where, when and how to book as pumpkin patches pop up in Derry and Donegal

There will be plenty of fun and frights this Halloween as children and adults alike pick up a pumpkin at a number of great events organised throughout Derry and Donegal.

This year, for the first time ever, Shantallow Community Centre will be bringing Shantallow’s very own Halloween Pumpkin Patch from Saturday 25 until Wednesday, October 29.

Billed as a family friendly, affordable pumpkin patch filled with pumpkins, lights, music, and spooky fun for the whole family, tickets are already selling spookily fast.

There will be fun, family activities and spooky surprises along the way, as well as plenty of photo ops with themed Halloween backdrops.

Sophie and Evie were at the Festive Pumpkin Patch at Ebrington Square last week. Photo: George Sweeney

Choose your very own pumpkin to take home – one pumpkin per entry and all are welcome.

Booking is available here and see Shantallow Community Centre on Facebook.

Spaces are limited and the price is per child/pumpkin, adults are free and all kids must be accompanied by a parent/guardian.

Meanwhile, in Inishowen, the massively popular Pumpkin Patch at Illies Community Centre returns for 2025 and is open now.

Dates this weekend are October 17, 18 and 19.

The next dates are then October 24, 25 and 26.

A spooktacular adventure, with all-new scenes and fun, it is a guaranteed fun-filled event.

There will also be a special Autism-friendly Session on Wednesday, October 23 from 6.30-7.30pm.

This hour will be designed with a calmer atmosphere in mind, with softer lighting, quieter background music, smaller group numbers and plenty of time and space to explore at your own pace

Send Illies Community Centre a message on their Facebook https://www.facebook.com/illiescommunity or Instagram to book.

Slots are filling up very fast. To book, see www.illiescommunity.com

Elsewhere, in Muff, the IOSAS Centre and Celtic Prayer Garden and Whiteoaks Acorn Organic Farm is hosting a Pumpkin Day on Saturday, October 25.

Join them for a fun-filled dayfor all the family. Everyone is welcome and there’ll be plenty of autumn magic, laughter, and a few surprises along the way.

For further details, see https://www.facebook.com/IOSASCentre

In Raphoe, will you be brave enough to board the Pumpkin Express?

The stunning Oakfield Park is to transform into a world of spooky fun and glowing pumpkins this Halloween.

Take the Haunted Ghost Train through eerie woodland trails and pick your pumpkin from the Sinister Patch

️ There will also be creepy crafts, trick-or-treating and ‘frightful fun’ Show off your spookiest costume and there will also be gentler scares for little monsters from 2-5pm.

The Pumpkin Express and events run from October 25 – 27 from 2-9pm.

Tickets are vanishing fast — book at www.oakfieldpark.com/halloween

Fulton’s Pumpkin Patch at Berryhill Road Strabane is always a fantastic attraction and this year has over 22 types of pumpkins, an indoor spook tunnel, animal corner, a haunted house and more. See Fulton’s Pumpkin Patch on Facebook.

On Halloween night, there will also be a Pumpkin Carving Competition in Carndonagh as part of the Carndonagh Witch Trail.

Starting at the Visit Carndonagh Tourist Office from 6pm – 9pm, you can pick up your Witch Trail Map and set off to find 12 hidden witches around spooky Barrack Hill Town Park and the town centre.

There’s a prize for Best Costume and you can bring your carved pumpkin to display in The Diamond as part of the Pumpkin Carving Competition.

If a Pumpkin Patch is being launched in your area, feel free to let the Journal know by emailing [email protected]