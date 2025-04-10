Seeds from Hiroshima used to plant a tree of hope in Derry

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Ginkgo Biloba tree seeds from Hiroshima, Japan, were planted in Derry's St. Columb's Park to share a message of hope.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The message of hope comes from Horticulture students from Greenmount College, as last week they planted the seeds at the newly opened Gate Lodge Gardens in the park.

It has been 80 years since the first atomic bomb was used as a weapon of war to destroy the Japanese city. The seeds of the Hibaku-jumoku—Japanese for "survivor trees"—now have a new purpose, representing resilience and rebirth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Students at the College of Agriculture, Farming, and Rural Enterprise (CAFRE) at Greenmount have been entrusted with sharing their important legacy through the Green Legacy Hiroshima Project, working with partners throughout the world with the aim to reinforce the message of peace.

The Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District, Councillor Lilian Seenoi-Barr, with Foundation Degree in Horticulture students and staff from CAFRE, Greenmount Campus, members of the local Japanese arts organisation Foyle Oban, Acorn Farm/Community Foundation for Northern Ireland and Derry City and Strabane District Council staff. Photo by Lorcan Doherty.

St Columb’s Park has been selected as one of a number of sites to locate a tree, which has been grown from seedlings cultivated by the students.

The group met with the Mayor of Derry and Strabane, Councillor Lilian Seenoi Barr, to plant the tree at the recently completed Gate Lodge which is part of the Acorn Farm project.

Members of Foyle Obon, representing the local Japanese Community, also joined the Mayor and the students for the planting.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking afterwards, Mayor Barr said: “I want to thank Greenmount College for gifting the tree to Council and dedicating it to St Columb’s Park as the home for one of the Hiroshima Trees. It sends a wonderful message of peace and solidarity at a time when sadly there is much conflict and upheaval in the world.

The Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District, Councillor Lilian Seenoi-Barr, with Katsu Umetsu, from Japanese arts organisation Foyle Obon, David Dowd, Acting Head of Horticulture branch, CAFRE (Greenmount campus) and Shauna Kelpie, Acorn Farm/Community Foundation for Northern Ireland. Photos by Lorcan Doherty.

“In a city where peace and reconciliation has led to such a positive transformation, I think our example can be one of hope for other places embroiled in war. We stand in solidarity with all the innocent victims of violence and conflict. 80 years since the end of the Second World War, it’s a timely opportunity to reflect and reinforce our message that peace is the only way forward and no one should be oppressed because of their race, politics or religion.”

The Acorn Farm project has partnered with Greenmount College and will offer student placements as part of their education offering hands-on practical experience as part of the project’s Green Academy programme of community education and engagement around sustainable food production.

The £6.2million capital project is being led by Derry City and Strabane District Council, funded by the UK, and is delivered by a partnership team consisting of Council, The Community Foundation for Northern Ireland, The Conservation Volunteers, Developing Healthy Communities and Community Garden Support.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

David Dowd from CAFRE said the students were looking forward to learning and contributing to the project. “We are delighted to be here today and to pass on this sapling which has been carefully nurtured by the students at Greenmount. It will be well looked after here, and become part of the wonderful shared community space that is being created.

“I know the students are really looking forward to continuing to engage with the learning academy that is being developed at Acorn Farm, and to playing an active role in developing new approaches to growing food in a sustainable and environmentally friendly way.”