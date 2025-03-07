Seizures up as Derry & Strabane police chief warns over potentially lethal ‘poly drug use’

Derry City & Strabane District Commander Gillian Kearney said removing illegal drugs is one of her top priorities as she warned over the potential lethal consequences of ‘poly drug use’.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In an exclusive interview in today’s Journal, Chief Superintendent Kearney said seizures have increased and that her teams were concentrating on “trying to remove those drugs causing most harm in local communities and, importantly, reducing the number of drug deaths we have seen across the district.”

The District Commander stressed that the drugs problem was “not unique to Derry and Strabane”, tackling it is one of three main priorities for police here along with tackling violence against women and girls and road safety.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We have in this past year increased the number of drug seizures that we have taken out of communities across Derry City and Strabane which demonstrates the importance myself and team put on tackling the issue of drugs.”

PSNI Derry City & Strabane District Commander, Chief Superintendent Gillian Kearney.

There are, the police chief added, different drugs coming through the market now as evidenced by the seizures. “It ranges everything from Class A cocaine seizures, cannabis seizures to what would be seen as ‘prescription’ drugs coming through the postal system as well.

"What we are seeing particularly in the really tragic deaths in relation to drug overdose is ‘poly drug use’. That is when people are using a cocktail of different drugs which can include those kind of ‘pregablin’ prescription-types of medications alongside others such as cannabis which is resulting then in the drugs overdose.

“To cut the drugs supply we need to cut the demand for drugs and that is around education, working alongside Public Health, working alongside some of the amazing addiction services that there are across the district and those support networks to try and get people the help that they need to make sure they aren’t falling into the addiction.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"There can be lots of reasons for that, whether its socio-economic, unemployment, trauma, there are all things that impact that drug use. It’s multi-faceted really our response in relation to that and the importance of our neighbourhood teams in that capacity to be able to get into schools, educate people early around the dangers and not allowing it to be normalised.”

Drugs too is a “driver” for crime as people try to finance addiction.

“We know people prey on that vulnerability too around illegal money lending and those kind of activities as well so it is trying to get ahead of that.”

Stop and search of vehicles and individuals has netted results in relation to drugs, while working closely with other departments and cross-border with An Garda Siochana on this and other priority issues is something that happens regularly, the Area Commander said.

Paramilitary criminal activity and "tackling that control within communities whether it be through drug supply, illegal money lending” remains a priority for police here and Serious Organised Crime branch,” the District Commander added.

Continued inside.