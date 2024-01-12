News you can trust since 1772

Sentence deferred to see if man who admits assault following incident at Derry hotel behaves

Derry Magistrate's Court has heard how police were called to Da Vinci's Hotel at 7am because of a man 'being abusive to guests and staff'.
By Staff reporter
Published 12th Jan 2024, 12:38 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Sean Hegarty (31) of Spruce Meadows in Derry admitted charges of assault, disorderly and resisting police on September 17 last year.

The court heard that police were called on that date and on arrival found two males, one of them being Hegarty.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Hegarty was described as being 'visibly irate' and was believed to be under the influence of some substance.

Most Popular
Court (file picture).Court (file picture).
Court (file picture).

The defendant became 'agitated' and squared up to police, and staff asked for him to be removed from the premises.

The other male said that Hegarty had assaulted him.

When police tried to get Hegarty to leave he resisted and eventually had to be handcuffed.

Defence solicitor Seamus Quigley told the court during the hearing on Friday that the incident would be 'of concern' to the court.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He also told the court that since this incident, Hegarty had become the carer for his child and asked for a deferred sentence to allow him to show he could behave himself.

The solicitor said that the alternative was immediate custody 'as there was no other place to go'.

District Judge Barney McElholm said that Hegarty did not deserve a chance but the child had done nothing.

He warned Hegarty if he 'steps out of line I will come down hard on him.'

Sentence was deferred until August 16 to see if Hegarty could stay out of trouble.