Seven brilliant photographs of Santa Claus visit to Children’s Ward on Christmas Eve

By Kevin Mullan
Published 27th Dec 2024, 10:21 BST
Two very special visitors popped into the Children’s Ward at Altnagelvin on Christmas Eve.

Santa and Mrs. Claus put smiles on the children’s faces when they stopped in ahead of their epic round-the-world delivery to homes.

Stephanie and Matty from Cocoa Heaven also visited to offer some of their handmade artisan chocolates.

1. Santa visits the Children's Ward at Altnagelvin (6).jpg

. Photo: Western Trust

2. Santa visits the Children's Ward at Altnagelvin (1).jpg

. Photo: Western Trust

3. Santa visits the Children's Ward at Altnagelvin (3).jpg

. Photo: Western Trust

4. Santa visits the Children's Ward at Altnagelvin (2).jpg

. Photo: Western Trust

