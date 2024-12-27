Seven brilliant photographs of Santa Claus visit to Children’s Ward on Christmas Eve

Santa and Mrs. Claus put smiles on the children’s faces when they stopped in ahead of their epic round-the-world delivery to homes.
Stephanie and Matty from Cocoa Heaven also visited to offer some of their handmade artisan chocolates.
1 / 2
Santa and Mrs. Claus put smiles on the children’s faces when they stopped in ahead of their epic round-the-world delivery to homes.
Stephanie and Matty from Cocoa Heaven also visited to offer some of their handmade artisan chocolates.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.