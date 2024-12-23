Seven cracking Christmas photos of Aladdin stars visiting Children’s Ward in Derry

The colourful characters had a great time visiting Ward 6 and put smiles on the faces of the young patients.
1. ALADDIN STARS IN HOSPITAL VISIT. . . . .Characters from 'Aladdin' the 2024 Christmas Pantomime at the Millennium Forum pictured on a visit to the Children's Ward at Altnagelvin Hospital on Thursday afternoon. They are pictured with 7 years old Jack Doherty. Included from left are Wishy Washy (Aodhan Kehoe), Genie (Niamh Morrison), Spirit of the Lamp (Lily O'Regan) and Aladdin (Dylan Reid). Aladdin performs at the Millennium Forum until Tuesday, December 31. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)
2. Characters from 'Aladdin' the 2024 Christmas Pantomime at the Millennium Forum pictured with staff during a visit to the Children's Ward at Altnagelvin Hospital on Thursday afternoon. Included with the panto characters are Clodagh Doherty with her mum Claragh and mum Karinne. Second from left is Cathy Grady, Children's Ward, Altnagelvin Hospital.
3. Characters from 'Aladdin' the 2024 Christmas Pantomime at the Millennium Forum who were on a visit to the Children's Ward at Altnagelvin Hospital on Thursday afternoon. They are pictured with 9 years old Logan. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)
4. Characters from 'Aladdin' the 2024 Christmas Pantomime at the Millennium Forum pictured with staff during a visit to the Children's Ward at Altnagelvin Hospital on Thursday afternoon.
