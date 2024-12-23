Seven cracking Christmas photos of Aladdin stars visiting Children’s Ward in Derry

1 . ALADDIN STARS IN HOSPITAL VISIT. . . . .Characters from 'Aladdin' the 2024 Christmas Pantomime at the Millennium Forum pictured on a visit to the Children's Ward at Altnagelvin Hospital on Thursday afternoon. They are pictured with 7 years old Jack Doherty. Included from left are Wishy Washy (Aodhan Kehoe), Genie (Niamh Morrison), Spirit of the Lamp (Lily O'Regan) and Aladdin (Dylan Reid). Aladdin performs at the Millennium Forum until Tuesday, December 31. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)

