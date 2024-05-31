But do your remember how it used to look before it underwent extensive redevelopment in the late 2000s?

The old bar was so beloved by locals and outsiders alike that in 2007 the arts collective Null dismantled it and moved it to the City Factory where it continued to operate as a fully-functioning bar.

The ‘Molly Aida’ project for the Void Gallery was inspired by Werner’s Herzog’s classic picture ‘Fitzcarraldo’ and the title character Brian Sweeney Fitzgerald’s attempt to haul the SS Molly Aida over a mountain in Peru.

Here is a selection of photographs of how the pub looked when it left a much smaller footprint in June 2004.

1 . Enjoying a pint over a paper in Tinney's in June 2004. Enjoying a pint over a paper in Tinney's in June 2004. Photo: Archive Photo Sales

2 . Enjoying a pint and a cuppa in Tinney's in June 2004. Enjoying a pint and a cuppa in Tinney's in June 2004. Photo: Archive Photo Sales

3 . Enjoying a pint at the bar in Tinney's in June 2004. Enjoying a pint at the bar in Tinney's in June 2004. Photo: Archive Photo Sales

4 . Enjoying a pint at the bar in Tinney's in June 2004. Enjoying a pint at the bar in Tinney's in June 2004. Photo: Archive Photo Sales