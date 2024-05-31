Punters enjoying a pint at the bar in Tinney's in June 2004.Punters enjoying a pint at the bar in Tinney's in June 2004.
Punters enjoying a pint at the bar in Tinney's in June 2004.

Seven photographs of punters enjoying a pint in the old Tinney’s back in June 2004

By Kevin Mullan
Published 31st May 2024, 11:43 BST
Updated 31st May 2024, 11:43 BST
Tinney’s Bar, reputedly the oldest family-owned public house in Derry, has been serving up refreshments in the city centre for 177 years.

But do your remember how it used to look before it underwent extensive redevelopment in the late 2000s?

The old bar was so beloved by locals and outsiders alike that in 2007 the arts collective Null dismantled it and moved it to the City Factory where it continued to operate as a fully-functioning bar.

The ‘Molly Aida’ project for the Void Gallery was inspired by Werner’s Herzog’s classic picture ‘Fitzcarraldo’ and the title character Brian Sweeney Fitzgerald’s attempt to haul the SS Molly Aida over a mountain in Peru.

Here is a selection of photographs of how the pub looked when it left a much smaller footprint in June 2004.

1. Enjoying a pint over a paper in Tinney's in June 2004.

2. Enjoying a pint and a cuppa in Tinney's in June 2004.

3. Enjoying a pint at the bar in Tinney's in June 2004.

4. Enjoying a pint at the bar in Tinney's in June 2004.

