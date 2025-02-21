Several Derry firefighters recognised for long service by NI Fire & Rescue service

Several Derry firefighters have been recognised by the NI Fire and Rescue Service for long service at a special awards ceremony in Cookstown.

Crew Commander Cooper, based at NIFRS’ Northland Road station, Crew Commanders Carmichael and McGuigan and Firefighter McCloskey all based at Dungiven, and Firefighter Buchanan, who is based at Limavady, all received honours, at the awards.

They are among 131 employees who have completed 20, 30 or 40 years of service.

The NIFRS Long Service and Good Conduct awards ceremony took place at its new Learning & Development College (LDC) in Cookstown on Thursday, February 10, 2025.

The new training college in County Tyrone is due to be officially opened later this year.

NIFRS Chief Fire & Rescue Officer, Aidan Jennings, Chairperson of NIFRS Board Jay Colville and Permanent Secretary Peter May attended the event alongside Lord Lieutenant of County Tyrone Robert Scott who presented the awards.

The awards recognise employees in both operational and support roles within NIFRS. The ceremony saw 91 operational and 5 support employees receive 20-year long service medals, 31 operational employees receive 30-year clasps, 1 operational employee receive 40-year clasp and one support employee receive the 40 year medallion award.

Employees were also recognised with commendations for three incidents for their actions, professionalism and distinguished conduct as firefighters.

After the awards ceremony the NIFRS Chief Fire & Rescue Officer Aidan Jennings said: “As Chief Fire & Rescue Officer, it is my privilege to publicly recognise and celebrate the long service of our employees across NIFRS. Each colleague receiving their Long Service and Good Conduct award has made a vital contribution to our organisation and the essential service we provide to the community.

“I am delighted that we are hosting our Long Service and Good Conduct awards ceremony in our new LDC in Cookstown. The College has been purpose built to support the training needs of our Firefighters and support employees. The official opening of the site is anticipated for later this year.

“The ceremony is an important occasion to honour their invaluable commitment, dedication and professionalism, highlighting the values and culture that define us as an organisation. They have set a standard of excellence that inspires those around them.

“It is also important to acknowledge the support of our employees’ families, particularly those who are operational. They face challenging, demanding and often dangerous situations in their duty to protect the community and keep the people of Northern Ireland safe. The unwavering support they receive is invaluable.”

Chairperson of the NIFRS Board Jay Colville, meanwhile, said: “On behalf of the NIFRS Board, it is an honour to celebrate the dedication of all 131 employees who are being recognised for their years of service. These awards are a fitting tribute to their hard work and selflessness in protecting our community.

“I would like to express my sincere gratitude to each of our employees who celebrated tonight. Their roles have often required personal sacrifices and I deeply appreciate every person’s dedication and resilience throughout their careers.”