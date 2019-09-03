Shane Kelly appeal reissued a week after he went missing

The PSNI has reiterated its appeal for information about the whereabouts of Shane Kelly who has been missing for almost a week.

The family and friends of the Strabane man who has not been seen since Tuesday remain concerned for his safety.

The PSNI has said Mr. Kelly left his home in Strabane on Tuesday, August 27, and has not returned.

"He has not been in contact with friends or family who have indicated that this is a longer period than he has been out of contact with them before," said the PSNI.

Mr. Kelly was last seen wearing a black leather jacket and dark clothing.

"He is 5’7” tall and clean shaven. He left home on foot without his mobile phone. He is known to go out drinking alone in both Omagh and Foyle areas," said the PSNI.

Police have asked anyone who has seen Mr. Kelly to contact them quoting the CC641 29/8/19 reference number.