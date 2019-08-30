Shane Kelly missing since Tuesday

The family and friends of Strabane man, Shane Kelly, who has not been seen since Tuesday are concerned for his safety.

The PSNI have said Mr. Kelly left his home in Strabane on Tuesday, August 27, and has not returned.

"He has not been in contact with friends or family who have indicated that this is a longer period than he has been out of contact with them before," said the PSNI.

Mr. Kelly was last seen wearing a black leather jacket and dark clothing.

"He is 5’7” tall and clean shaven. He left home on foot without his mobile phone. He is known to go out drinking alone in both Omagh and Foyle areas.

Police have asked anyone who has seen Mr. Kelly to contact them quoting the CC641 29/8/19 reference number.