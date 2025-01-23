Share Energy says they will commit to price freeze in Northern Ireland amidst market challenges

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Local energy provider, Share Energy, has announced that they will freeze their winter prices as “Northern Ireland families and businesses shiver their way through January,” said the provider.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Share Energy, owned and managed by three local entrepreneurs, said the decision was made following an “era of fluctuating energy costs” where many households and companies were struggling to stay financially afloat.

A spokesperson for the provider said that despite the economic challenges in the energy market, Share Energy has maintained the lowest standard rate in the market and pledged to share 50% of its profits with domestic and commercial customers—a bold step that the company claims redefines fairness in energy pricing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This latest price freeze guarantees that customers will pay the same standard tariff until April, said the provider.

Damian Wilson from Share Energy.

CEO Damian Wilson emphasized the company’s commitment to supporting households amid the ongoing cost-of-living crisis: “At Share Energy, we understand the immense pressure families and businesses are under. We were built on the promise of fairness and transparency, and our price freeze is a testament to that commitment. We want our customers to feel protected from the unpredictability of the market."

He added, “The past few years have been turbulent for the industry with increasing costs meaning many families struggle to pay their bills, yet energy companies are reporting record-breaking profits.

“At Share Energy we want to be different. Our decision to freeze prices will hopefully reassure our customers of our commitment to deliver affordable energy to the businesses and communities we serve.”

You can find more information on Share Energy here: https://www.share-energy.com/