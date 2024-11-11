A LIMAVADY family have paid tribute to a local mother, Emma McLaughlin, who died from cancer, by raising an amazing £11,774 in her memory, with all proceeds going to Foyle Hospice.

On September 7, the friends and family of Emma gathered at Bethany Community Centre, Limavady to host their own Coffee Morning around the time of what would have been her 40th birthday.

The young mother-of-one passed away last May, leaving behind her husband John and 9-year-old Son, Joedin.

Her mother Rosaleen explained: “We had been receiving counselling at Foyle Hospice after her death and I knew her big birthday was coming up so we wanted to do something special. I called into the Fundraising Unit at Foyle Hospice and got speaking to the staff who were more than happy to help us out. That’s when we were given the idea of hosting our own Coffee Morning.”

According to Rosaleen, her grandson Joedin was eager to get involved and made sure everything was perfect for his mammy, ensuring the coffee morning invites were decorated in pink and purple, his mammy’s favourite colours.

Emma worked as a Shop Assistant at Craigs Spar in Limavady and was well-known throughout the community.

Rosaleen said: “She was a fun-loving, amazing person who was so well-thought of, especially at her work. She was promoted to supervisor there and she just loved it. She would have chatted to anybody and was always looking out for others.”

Emma and her husband John were childhood sweethearts, meeting at the ages of 15 and 16 at Jenson’s Nightclub within the former Gorteen House Hotel in Limavady, where John worked as a bartender and waiter.

On March 23, 2012, the happy couple tied the knot and went on to have their first baby, two years later.

Their harrowing journey began back in August 2016, when concerned Emma told her mother that she had discovered a lump on her breast. Three weeks later, following check-ups and a scan, Emma was given the devastating news that she had Breast Cancer.

Emma’s husband John, explained: “Following her diagnosis, she began having chemo every three weeks, which started up in the Cancer Ward at Altnagelvin Hospital and finished at Belfast City Hospital.

“She was such a strong person, she never complained and she was always worried about everyone else, never herself.”

After a successful operation and a combination of chemotherapy and radiotherapy, Emma was thankfully given the all clear in 2017. According to Rosaleen, everything was going great and Emma was in good spirits until the day of her son Joedin’s First Holy Communion in 2022.

Rosaleen said: “She complained to me about a pain in her side and I told her to get it checked just to make sure.”

According to husband John, his wife did not tell him she was in pain and kept it to herself so as not to worry him.

John explained: “She told me she was going to get a scan but didn’t make anything of it. Then I received a phone call from Emma and she was apologising. I didn’t understand what she was talking about then she said, ‘I’m sorry John, my cancers back and it’s in my liver’.”

According to John, following the shock of Emma’s unexpected liver cancer diagnosis, their world had turned upside down.

John explained: “I was in complete denial but we all knew we had to stay strong for Emma.

“She had mentioned booking a family holiday to Disney World but I was concerned if she was fit enough for it and how it was going to interfere with her treatment.”

After being given the go-ahead by her consultants, the family enjoyed an unforgettable trip to Disney World, Florida – little did they know it would be Emma’s final holiday.

According to John, Emma had been responding well to her treatment and had been taking medication that had successfully reduced her blood clots.

Unfortunately, by February 2023, Emma’s health had begun to spiral. Following a scan at Altnagelvin Hospital, Emma was eventually told that her treatment was not working.

Rosaleen explained: “Her symptoms began worsening and she was so bloated from her tablets. She was then admitted to Ward 50 at Altnagevlin Hospital. That’s when reality kicked in for us all.”

In the weeks leading up to her death, Emma made sure to have things in place and was determined to enjoy final special moments with her family. Rosaleen fondly remembered Emma’s requests saying: “She asked could she go swimming in Roe Park so we took her along and she loved being in the water. She also requested a wash and blow-dry and rang her aunties, whose baking she loved, to make sure they made brownies and ginger cake!”

The most special requests of all, according to John, are a blanket made with pictures of her and Joedin to comfort him when Emma wasn’t there, along with a bracelet for his 18th birthday. Emma also went to the trouble of getting hand-knitted baby hats and clothes for her son’s future children.

John continued: “On the day of Emma’s funeral, it was the Derry Ulster Final and there was a minute silence for those who had passed away. I couldn’t believe it when Emma’s name flashed up on the screen, I just burst into tears, it really was an emotional moment.”

Following Emma’s death, the family began to receive bereavement counselling which is offered to both adults and children at Foyle Hospice. John said:

“It did help me and it was nice to chat to someone else about how I was feeling rather than my family. My sister set that up for us and it was very straightforward. It’s a great service.” According to the family, they were completely overwhelmed with the turnout at Emma’s Coffee Morning and felt that Foyle Hospice had been a terrific support, helping them with whatever they needed.

John said: “The fundraising team at Foyle Hospice were great – Ailbhe created posters for us which we were able to put up around the town and promote it for us. She also ensured we had everything, from balloons and tablecloths to signs and donation boxes. She also came to the coffee morning and we really appreciated her support.”

“The hall never emptied and we were actually running out of supplies. It was so amazing to see and we are so grateful for everyone who came along.” Rosaleen said: “We just want to give a special thanks to everyone who came and donated, many from outside of the town and further communities. We would also like to thank the home-bakers and local bakeries who gave so generously. We really are so amazed with the support and of course it’s very rewarding to give back to Foyle Hospice.”