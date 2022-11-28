Shepherd’s View Young Parents’ Project celebrate 20 years 'bringing up wind, night feeds and changing nappies'

Deputy Manager, Niall McCarroll, said a special night was enjoyed by staff and users at a mayoral reception in the Guildhall.

"It was a wonderful occasion for local people such as Aileen and John Gilmore, Geraldine Collins, Hazel Halus and Philomena Bradley who all recently retired from their roles at Shepherd’s View Young Parents’ Project, between them having dedicating and committed nearly 100 years of their lives to guiding and helping others through difficult periods in their lives - providing the necessary directions towards a better path and future.

“Remarkably, over this 20 year period we have supported over 400 young parents and their children, something which everyone associated with the young parents’ supported living project and First Housing as a whole, should be immensely proud,” said Mr. McCarroll.

Past and present members of the Shepherd's View Young Parents' Project team with the Mayor, Councillor Sandra Duffy.

He said the First Housing project supports families through difficult and challenging periods and provides hope for people.

"We look forward to continuing to work in partnership with the local community and other community and voluntary sector organisations, without whom these celebrations and last 20 years just wouldn't have be possible.

“The life changing work that takes place within the confines of the Shepherd’s View Young Parents’ Project and beyond emphasises once again the importance of the Department for Communities and Housing Executive jointly commissioned, Supporting People Programme.

