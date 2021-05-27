Shroove lighthouse meteorite upstages supermoon in Donegal

Eileen Doherty, who lives in Shroove, had gone to the White Bay to see the super moon and was in exactly ‘the right place at the right time’ close to 11pm when the meteorite flew by.

She told the Journal: “It was definitely a gift from nature. We’d gone down to see the super moon. We could see it from the housee, but it was quiet and we thought we’d take a walk down. I saw something else in the sky and I thought it was a drone at first. Then I thought it might be a shooting star but quickly realised it was far too big to be either.”

In a great stroke of luck, Eileen happened to be filming the moon, just as the meteorite came into view.

A still from Eileen McLaughlin's video of the supermoon and meteorite over Shroove lighthouse in Co. Donegal.