SIDs to help tackle speeding at hotspots

The Speed Indicator Device at Strabane Academy.

Speed Indicator Devices (SIDs) are designed to advise motorists the speed they are driving at and encourage them to slow down and be wary of speed limits.

This week, trailer mounted mobile units were placed outside both Eglinton Primary School and at Strabane Academy.

Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Alderman Graham Warke, believes the devices will go a long way in addressing community concerns around speeding.

He added: “This is a really positive development and I want to applaud our Policing and Community Safety Partnership (PCSP), the PSNI and partners in taking steps to tackle the issue of speeding and increasing road safety across our district by purchasing these Speed Indicator Devices.

“Initially, these devices have been placed outside two of our schools which will provide peace of mind to parents and children and, hopefully, reduce any speeding in these areas.

“I look forward to these devices being used throughout our district in the near future.”

Councillor Martin Reilly, Chair of the Derry & Strabane PCSP, said the scheme highlighted its commitment to tackling public concerns.

“These Speed Indicator Devices will be an important tool for us in raising awareness and in encouraging our road users to be safe and sensible when they are travelling,” he said. “We know from our public consultations that road safety and speeding is a big concern for a lot of people across the district and addressing this is a top priority for the PCSP and this shows that we are taking active steps to tackle this.”