Sing-along with Glinda and Elphaba in Derry’s Millennium Forum’s showing of the Wicked movie

Get ready Wicked fans! On May 17, the Millennium Forum is hosting a sing-along cinema event where you can belt out all your favourite tunes from the movie.

Simon Gordon and Daniel Wood of Kinda Dusty Ltd are presenting this new venture, giving fans of musicals the opportunity to sing along to some of their favorites together. Universal Pictures' Wicked will kick off their the programme.

Organisers have said that the event will be a “magical and spellbinding experience for all!”

Wicked is directed by Jon M. Chu who reimagines the classic "The Wizard of Oz", spotlighting the untold stories of Oz's most infamous characters, Elphaba and her unlikely friend, Glinda, exploring how they became the Wicked Witch of the West and the Good Witch.

‘SING-ALONG CINEMA’ presents Wicked.

The shows stars Grammy® award winners Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo, Oscar® winner Michelle Yeoh, Jeff Goldblum, Jonathan Bailey, and Tony-nominee Ethan Slater.

The Millennium Forum has two showings, with the first at 3pm and a later sing-along at 7:30pm.

Tickets are now available from the Box Office. Telephone 71 264455 (option 1) or visit millenniumforum.co.uk for bookings.