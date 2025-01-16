Sinn Féin Councillor appeals for people to stop dumping waste in Derry City Cemetery

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Sinn Féin Councillor Aisling Hutton has made an urgent appeal for people to stop dumping household waste in the City Cemetery.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Colr Hutton said: “I was shocked when this issue was first raised with me and couldn’t believe the scale of it until I saw it first hand.

“The baskets which are throughout the City Cemetery for the disposal of flowers and items associated with graves were filled with bags of household waste. The baskets were overflowing and rubbish was left all over the green areas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There is absolutely no excuse for this. If people have rubbish they are looking to get rid of they should be using the free council recycling centres.

Sinn Féin Councillor Aisling Hutton has made an urgent appeal for people to stop dumping household waste in the City Cemetery.

“Due to the dedication of staff this must be one of the best kept cemeteries in Ireland and the last thing we want to see is it to become a dumping ground and placing additional pressures on the council. I would make an urgent appeal for this dumping to stop."