Sinn Féin Councillor appeals for people to stop dumping waste in Derry City Cemetery
Colr Hutton said: “I was shocked when this issue was first raised with me and couldn’t believe the scale of it until I saw it first hand.
“The baskets which are throughout the City Cemetery for the disposal of flowers and items associated with graves were filled with bags of household waste. The baskets were overflowing and rubbish was left all over the green areas.
“There is absolutely no excuse for this. If people have rubbish they are looking to get rid of they should be using the free council recycling centres.
“Due to the dedication of staff this must be one of the best kept cemeteries in Ireland and the last thing we want to see is it to become a dumping ground and placing additional pressures on the council. I would make an urgent appeal for this dumping to stop."
