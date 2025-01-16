Sinn Féin Councillor appeals for people to stop dumping waste in Derry City Cemetery

By Jack Tibbetts
Published 16th Jan 2025, 11:03 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Sinn Féin Councillor Aisling Hutton has made an urgent appeal for people to stop dumping household waste in the City Cemetery.

Colr Hutton said: “I was shocked when this issue was first raised with me and couldn’t believe the scale of it until I saw it first hand.

“The baskets which are throughout the City Cemetery for the disposal of flowers and items associated with graves were filled with bags of household waste. The baskets were overflowing and rubbish was left all over the green areas.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“There is absolutely no excuse for this. If people have rubbish they are looking to get rid of they should be using the free council recycling centres.

Sinn Féin Councillor Aisling Hutton has made an urgent appeal for people to stop dumping household waste in the City Cemetery.Sinn Féin Councillor Aisling Hutton has made an urgent appeal for people to stop dumping household waste in the City Cemetery.
Sinn Féin Councillor Aisling Hutton has made an urgent appeal for people to stop dumping household waste in the City Cemetery.

“Due to the dedication of staff this must be one of the best kept cemeteries in Ireland and the last thing we want to see is it to become a dumping ground and placing additional pressures on the council. I would make an urgent appeal for this dumping to stop."

Related topics:Sinn FeinIreland

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1772
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice