Sinn Féin Derry councillor Sandra Duffy submits her nomination papers to stand as a candidate in Foyle
Cllr. Duffy has said the upcoming election is an opportunity to vote for strong leadership and positive change.
Speaking after submitting her nomination papers to stand as a candidate in Foyle, Sandra Duffy said: “The upcoming Westminster election is your chance to vote for strong leadership, for positive change, and a commitment to work for all.
“I am passionate about creating a future where our children have the best opportunities to build their lives here at home."
Continuing Cllr. Duffy said: “It is my determination to provide positive leadership and to build a better future for everyone who calls Derry home.
“I will work together with others to create good jobs, strengthen the economy and continue the positive transformation of this city that I love.”
Finishing she said: “On Thursday 4 July, come out and vote Sandra Duffy in Foyle."
