Sinn Féin Derry councillor Sandra Duffy submits her nomination papers to stand as a candidate in Foyle

Cllr. Duffy submitted her nomination papers as the Foyle candidate for the 2024 Westminster election.

Cllr. Duffy has said the upcoming election is an opportunity to vote for strong leadership and positive change.

Speaking after submitting her nomination papers to stand as a candidate in Foyle, Sandra Duffy said: “The upcoming Westminster election is your chance to vote for strong leadership, for positive change, and a commitment to work for all.

“I am passionate about creating a future where our children have the best opportunities to build their lives here at home."

Continuing Cllr. Duffy said: “It is my determination to provide positive leadership and to build a better future for everyone who calls Derry home.

“I will work together with others to create good jobs, strengthen the economy and continue the positive transformation of this city that I love.”