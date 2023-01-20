The 2023 Bloody Sunday Memorial Lecture will take place in the Guildhall, Derry, on Friday January 27, at 8pm. It will be followed by an ‘in conversation’ discussion facilitated by local journalist Paul McFadden.

The event is open to the public and people are advised to come early to avoid disappointment.

The Director of the Bloody Sunday Trust, Maeve Mc Laughlin, said: “As we bring the successful 50th anniversary programme to a close – after what has been a very significant year for the families and for this city – the Bloody Sunday Trust is delighted to announce that the Annual Bloody Sunday Lecture for the 51st anniversary will be delivered by Uachtarán Shinn Féin, Mary Lou Mc Donald.”

Sinn Féin President Mary Lou McDonald.

Ms McDonald said: “I am honoured to deliver this year’s Bloody Sunday Lecture. The courage and resilience of the families and the enduring spirit of Derry and its people are an inspiration for everyone who wants an Ireland free of discrimination and prejudice.

"For 51 years, the memories of those innocents murdered by the British Army on the streets of the Bogside have stood as indelible symbols of the fight for justice and truth. Today, they stand as a beacon of hope for a better future for all.”

The Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Cllr Sandra Duffy, said the annual lecture was a key element of the Bloody Sunday anniversary commemoration programme and an opportunity for the local community to hear from speakers who have played a pivotal role in supporting the families and the people of the wider North West.

“I am delighted that Mary Lou McDonald is the guest speaker at this year’s Annual Lecture,” the Mayor said.

“She has been a staunch supporter of the families and a strong advocate for justice. I look forward to being part of this event in the Guildhall and to having the opportunity to hear Mary Lou address the people of Derry.

"I want to acknowledge the continued resilience and strength shown by the families and the work done by the Bloody Sunday Trust to ensure we never forget what happened on our streets 51 years ago."

