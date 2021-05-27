Sinn Féin T.D. Pauline Tully: Irish people attuned to Palestinian plight as a result of Bloody Sunday

Pauline Tully, a T.D. for Cavan–Monaghan, speaking in the Dáil this week said: "People in Ireland sympathise and understand what the Palestinian people are experiencing as the Northern part of our country experienced similar for many years when innocent people, such as those in Ballymurphy, were shot down without consequence. It took almost 50 years for those people to be declared innocent."

She said the events of Bloody Sunday in Derry on January 30, 1972, when 13 anti-internment marchers were shot dead with a fourteenth victim later dying of their injuries, meant people in Ireland were particularly attuned to the bloodshed in Gaza over recent weeks.

"We had Bloody Sunday in Derry and shoot-to-kill policies. We know and understand what it is like in this country. It needs to end and there needs to be a proper peace process put in place.

Pauline Tully T.D.