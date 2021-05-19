Sister Clare Crockett story has ‘touched’ so many lives: Derry Bishop
The Bishop of Derry says the story of a Derry nun killed in an earthquake in South America five years ago has touched the lives of so many people.
Sister Clare Crockett (33), from the city’s Brandywell, died when a school collapsed in Playa Prieta, Ecuador, in April 2016.
Sr Clare had been teaching guitar and singing with five young women postulants, who were entering the religious order, when the earthquake struck.
It is believed they became trapped on a stairwell as they ran out of the building.
The 7.8-magnitude earthquake killed at least 480 people, injured more than 4,000 and left 231 missing.
Bishop Donal McKeown made reference to Sister Clare during his Sunday Homily at the weekend in which he discussed inspirational stories that, he said, “showed us that being alive is much more than merely surviving”.