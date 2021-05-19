Sister Clare Crockett story has ‘touched’ so many lives: Derry Bishop

Sister Clare Crockett (33), from the city’s Brandywell, died when a school collapsed in Playa Prieta, Ecuador, in April 2016.

Sr Clare had been teaching guitar and singing with five young women postulants, who were entering the religious order, when the earthquake struck.

It is believed they became trapped on a stairwell as they ran out of the building.

Sister Clare Crockett.

The 7.8-magnitude earthquake killed at least 480 people, injured more than 4,000 and left 231 missing.