Sister Clare's family seeks help to repair Brandywell mural and wall honouring revered nun

The family of Derry’s Sister Clare Crockett has asked for help in restoring the wall on which a mural of the revered late nun is painted.

Shauna Gill, the sister of Sister Clare, in setting up a Go Fund Me to help fund essential repairs, told how the wall on which the mural is painted ‘has become cracked and the mural distressed looking’.

They are asking the public for some financial help to restore the wall, which needs extensive works.

Shauna said: “ A few years ago we got a mural of our beautiful sister created on a wall in our home town in Derry, right in the heart of the Brandywell where Sr Clare grew up, since the mural went up a lot of people have come to visit this site after visiting Sr Clare’s grave.

"The wall in which the mural is painted has become cracked and the mural distressed looking. I am asking a little help to restore the wall and the mural.

In order for the wall to be done properly, it needs ‘completely scraped down, re-plastered, painted and a scaffolding put up;,

This will cost around £5000 in total and Shauna said that every donation is greatly appreciated.”

The people of Derry, the North West and other around the world, have expressed deep faith and admiration in Sister Clare, who passed away following an earthquake in Ecuador in 2016.

Sr Clare was declared a ‘Servant of God’ and the cause for her beatification opened at a ceremony in Madrid in January.

Shauna and the family are grateful for every donation and over £2,500 has been raised so far.

You can donate at https://www.gofundme.com/f/sr-clare-brandywell-mural