Plans for council to support the ongoing cause for Sister Clare Crocket’s sainthood have been approved by Derry City and Strabane District Council members.

At a reconvened Full Council Meeting on Thursday, Sinn Féin councillor Aisling Hutton proposed that council “expresses full support for the ongoing cause for Sister Clare’s Sainthood and acknowledges the significance of this process to her family, friends, and the wider community in Derry and beyond”.

Additionally, the proposal asked that council commits to promoting awareness of Sister Clare’s legacy and call on all relevant stakeholders to “ensure that Sister Clare’s life and message continue to be celebrated and remembered within our district and beyond”.

Sister Clare died when a school collapsed in Playa Prieta, Ecuador, in April 2016.

Sister Clare Theresa Crockett, Servant of God.

The beloved Derry nun had been teaching guitar and singing with five young women postulants, who were entering the religious order, when the earthquake struck.

Sister Clare was declared a ‘Servant of God’ and the cause for her beatification was opened at a ceremony in Madrid in January this year.

His Excellency, Antonio Prieto Lucena, Bishop of the Diocese of Alcala de Henares, presided over the opening ceremony in the Cathedral of Alcalá de Henares, Madrid, Spain.

Sister Clare’s family and friends were accompanied at the ceremony by the Servant Sisters of the Home of the Mother, Bishop Donal McKeown, Bishop of Derry, Fr Stephen Quinn, OCD Termonbacca and Fr Gerard Mongan Adm.

Sinn Féin Councillor Aisling Hutton.

Speaking at the Council meeting on Thursday, Councillor Hutton commended the dedication of Sister Clare’s family and friends in “promoting awareness of her life and legacy”.

She added: “The attention generated by Sister Claire’s story has brought pride to our community, showcasing the strength of character that define our people.

“Her story has inspired many young people, reinforcing the message that one person’s life can have a meaningful and lasting impact.

“This city has seen increased engagement from visitors and the media, highlighting our rich heritage and strong community values.”

Family and friends of Sister Clare Crockett pictured at the a mural dedicated to her memory in Deanery Street. DER2034GS - 009

Independent councillor Gary Donnelly supported the proposal as it was “important to those who have faith”, while SDLP councillor John Boyle said Sister Clare has been “venerated throughout the globe”.

“And rightly so,” Councillor Boyle added. “Because she’s a shining example of all that’s good in a human being; someone who was selfless, giving, thoughtful, and loving.”

DUP Alderman Niree McMorris said that, while she doesn’t personally believe in sainthood, she commended Sister Clare as “somebody that dedicated her life to the work of God”.

People Before Profit councillor Shaun Harkin described Sister Clare as an “amazing person who did amazing work”, but argued that council should not be involved in the promotion of sainthood as there are constituents who “celebrate many different faiths”.

UUP Alderman Darren Guy highlighted a recent exhibition at St Eugene’s Cathedral and said there was “a lot of buzz around Sister Clare”.

He said: “A lot of my friends may not be religious, but their parents are and I know how much joy it has brought to their parents in the past few weeks.”

Councillor Hutton said she brought forward the motion because the cause had been bringing people throughout the district together.

“I have been going to events where I have seen people that haven’t left their home maybe in a couple of years,” she concluded. “And it just made me feel so proud that something like this could actually bring people together.

“That is why I wanted to bring the motion, because our council is a huge part of our city and district and it’s important that it acknowledges the efforts that are going into Sister Clare’s cause.”

Andrew Balfour,

Local Democracy Report.