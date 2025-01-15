Six BAFTA nominations for the Kneecap movie starring Derry member

The Kneecap movie has earned six nominations at the prestigious British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) Awards, including recognition in the categories of Outstanding British Film, Outstanding Debut, Film Not in the English Language, Original Screenplay, Casting (Carla Stronge), and Editing (Julian Ulrichs, Chris Gill).

The critically acclaimed Irish box office sensation will compete for these accolades at a ceremony attended by BAFTA president Prince William.

Kneecap was directed by Rich Peppiat, reacting to the six nominations he said: "It's a huge honour as a filmmaker to see your work recognised by some of the best in the business that make up BAFTA. And the idea of Prince William handing an award to Kneecap is already the best thing that could happen in 2025, and it's only January.”

The Kneecap trio added: “For long enough the British government has stolen Ireland's treasures, and even our food - there was no famine. To be first-time actors and now get to hopefully go over and take a few bits back the other way is a nice change and long may it continue. Ireland taking British awards is hilarious. This acting business is handy."

TG4 shared in the film's success, they said: “Kneecap, the raucous, genre-defying film that has taken the global stage by storm, is a testament to TG4’s unwavering commitment to Irish cinema.

“Commissioned and supported by TG4 from its inception, Kneecap has been nominated in an astonishing SIX categories at the 2025 BAFTA Film Awards, cementing its status as one of the year’s most talked-about films.

“This sweeping recognition underscores the film’s ability to resonate with audiences far beyond its origins, challenging expectations and pushing boundaries.”

TG4 spoke on the importance of the Irish language in a movie, they said: “For a language often viewed as being in decline, the success of Kneecap is a cultural and cinematic triumph. The film’s nominations are proof that Irish-language productions can compete—and win—on the world stage, standing shoulder to shoulder with blockbuster films. Audiences and critics alike are hungry for authentic, culturally rooted storytelling, and TG4’s investment in Kneecap has proven that these stories can captivate audiences worldwide.”

The BAFTA Film Awards ceremony will take place on February 16 2025.

