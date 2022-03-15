Skeoge bus service extended due to roadworks

The bus had previously been cancelled for the duration of the road closure but the Clon Elagh service has now been extended to cover the Glenabby area.

SDLP councillor Brian Tierney said: “After the local bus route to the Skeoge area was cancelled due to roadworks and road closures in the area, I was contacted by a number of concerned local residents who rely on this daily service to get them to work, school, into town and everything in between.

“After raising their concerns with Translink I’m delighted to say that they have agreed to extend the Clon Elagh service to cover Glenabbey for the remainder of the road closure. This is a great result for local residents who were being unfairly impacted by the loss of this vital service.

Skeoge Road. DER2126GS - 089