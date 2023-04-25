Outlining details of the event, Fundraising Co-ordinator Aishling Cunningham said: “Children in Crossfire deliver healthcare and education programmes for some of the

world’s most vulnerable children, in Ethiopia and Tanzania. Funds raised from this event will support this life-saving and life-changing work.

“We are very excited to be partnering with Skydive Ireland in Garvagh to hold what promises to be an exhilarating event on Saturday, June 24. If you thrive on thrills, this is

the challenge for you.

“Skydive Ireland is a new company with state-of-the art facilities, including a brand-new plane that enables skydivers to jump from 15,000 feet – the highest jump available in

Ireland. All dives are done in tandem format, which means all participants will be connected to a highly trained professional for their jumps. All in all, this is going to be an

unforgettable day for everyone who signs up and their family and friends who can watch from the comfort of solid ground!

The Children in Crossfire skydive will take place from Skydive Ireland in Garvagh.

“We are limited to twelve places, so I would encourage anyone interested in taking part to get in touch with me very quickly, either by phone on 00 44 28 7126 9898 or on email at

[email protected], and I’ll be happy to go over all the details.”