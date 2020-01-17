Soldier F : Committal proceedings may be held in Belfast

Committal proceedings in the case of the only soldier charged in connection with Bloody Sunday may be heard in Belfast.

Derry Magistrate’s Court heard witnesses for the preliminary investigation have been identified and their availability has been confirmed.

There is also agreement about the potential length of the hearing.

Soldier F was not present for the brief hearing, however around 20 relatives of the victims were in Bishop Street Courthouse on Friday morning.

Soldier F is accused of the murder of James Wray and William McKinney on January 30, 1972.

He is further accused of the attempted murder of Joseph Friel, Joseph Mahon, Michael Quinn and Patrick O’Donnell on Bloody Sunday.

A further charge accuses Soldier F of the attempted murder of a person or persons unknown.

District Judge Barney McElholm said that the court service have been trying to identify an appropriate venue for the hearing.

He said availability in Bishop Street Courthouse is ‘very limited’.

“It is an old building and the acoustics are far from perfect.”

The Judge said the court service has spent a lot of time trying to identify an appropriate venue to ‘provide sufficient accommodation for all those who wish to attend’, to address the ‘security concerns’ surrounding the case and for everyone to be able to hear.

He said Belfast is the ‘only suitable court accommodation available’.

Judge McElholm said he didn’t want to ‘impose’ that on people and adjourned the case for two weeks to allow representations to be made in relation to the proposed venue.

The case will be mentioned again on February 7.