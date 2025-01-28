Some of Ireland's best-known musicians to stage 'Music for Hope' concert in Buncrana for school in Uganda
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Mike Hanrahan of Stockton’s Wing, Liam Ó Maonlaí of Hothouse Flowers, Gino Lupari and Kevin Doherty of Four Men and a Dog, The Henry Girls, Donegal band 9 Hazel Trees and renowned Altan fiddle player Ciaran Tourish are among the stars who will perform at the concert in the Inishowen Gateway Hotel in Buncrana, with proceeds going to the Hands for Hope School located beside Namuwongo slum in Kampala.
The concert is being co-organised by Buncrana native and well-known Irish musician, songwriter, and producer, John Cutliffe. Based in Kampala for the last two years, Cutliffe has worked in Nashville, London, and Ireland, and has collaborated with industry legends.
The idea for ‘Music for Hope’ came about in 2023 when Irish band 9 Hazel Trees travelled to Uganda at the invitation of John Cutliffe and the Irish Society to perform at the annual St. Patrick’s Ball.
During the visit, the band toured the Hands for Hope School and met its founder, Joe Cummiskey. They also visited the Namuwongo slum where the students live and witnessed the dire conditions first hand including open sewers, lack of sanitation, and extreme poverty.
Following their return to Ireland, the band kept close ties with the school with Des McGonigle doing weekly tin whistle lessons for the children via Zoom. In addition, band member Louise Doherty, along with friends, organised fundraising events for the school.
This year, they decided to take their efforts further by collaborating with Louise’s Tatter Jack’s Tours and John Cutliffe to create the ‘Music for Hope’ concert.
“Hands for Hope School was founded to provide free education, meals, and basic healthcare to children living in Namuwongo. The school is a lifeline for children, offering them a chance to break free from the cycle of poverty and build brighter futures.” said John Cutliffe.
He added: “The visit to the school and the slum deeply moved the band.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.