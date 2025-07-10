Something from nothing - creating a perennial bed in hard clay three months on

Regular readers of this column may remember a few months back I dug out a patch of my heavy clay garden and amended it with compost, homemade liquid seaweed fertiliser and topsoil in preparation for what I hoped would turn out to be a perennial flowering bed that would return bigger and better in the years to come.

The reason for doing so was two-fold. Like a lot of gardens in Ireland my garden consists of heavy yellow clay, which makes for very difficult growing conditions.

Clay soil expands and acts like a sponge when very wet and compacts and hardens when dry. In the latter state, most plant roots find it difficult or impossible to penetrate, while the sodden clay can cause root rot to set in and kill the plants.

But clay is full of nutrients and can be broken up by adding organic matter such as ordinary multi-purpose compost. Over time it can become a great growing medium.

A lot of the plants have now established and a lot are either already flowering or in bud.

After a bit of heavy work I created an oval bed into which I put a lot of little plants that I either started from seed and some I purchased as bare roots back in the late spring sales as I wanted to see if I could create an attractive colourful feature out of nothing.

The other reason I created this was for drainage. My garden has a slight slope so when heavy rain showers fall on the hardened clay after a dry spell or saturated clay during continuous wet spells the water runs off and forms pools on the path. Plant roots and looser soil will take up a lot more moisture than hard clay and it already seems to be working.

Some of the best flowering plants for clay soil areas that will help prevent this are water loving hydrangeas (hydra - water), Astilbe (also known as False Goat's Beard) and yarrow. Both make for striking plants, both come back every year and both add as a splash of colour

In this first year of planting I wasn't expecting much but parts of the new bed are already filling out and flowering. The stars of the show so far have been the Dahlias and the English Lavender, both grown from seed, along with the bare root Astilbe, which are all now flowering.

The Dahlias were getting eaten alive by slugs but a few sprays with the homemade garlic solution in between rain showers did the trick at keeping them away.

The coneflower Goldstrum Rudbekia and the last surviving yellow globe flower Billy Button from about 20 germinated from seed are now putting out buds so should flower late summer into autumn. The steel blue globe flower Echinops are similarly in bud as are the pink vertical Gay feather (Liatris) and a purple phlox.

I've gone for a pollinator friendly purple, peach, blue, yellow and pink display. The other plants I chose for this area, most of which survived the erratic spring into summer weather here in Ireland are purple coneflower Echinaecea and a purple Michaelmas Daisy, which will likely flower next year, low growing hardy Geraniums, a peach Potentilla, a peach Geum, half a dozen or so other perennial Phlox, Achillea (Yarrow), some Daylillies and Gladoili as well as a couple of perennial blue Scabious and a pink and white perennial Chrysanthemum. There’s also some Delphinium, Sanguisorba and a Thalictrum Elin in there so it’s a crowded house.

The materials all in all cost around £100 for the seeds, bare root plants, topsoil and compost, which is not bad when you consider that the plants should come back year on year so it's a one time investment, and after a few years you can also dig up most of these plants and divide them at the root so you get more free plants to put elsewhere.

So if your garden gets waterlogged regularly and you find it difficult to grow anything, with a bit of amendment and the right plants it needn't be a lost cause.