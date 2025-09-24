Son of well-known Derry man Eddie Mailey to honour his memory by running Valencia Half Marathon for Foyle Hospice

A Derry man is preparing to take on the Valencia Half Marathon in honour of his father, who died in March 2023.

His father, a well-known and much-loved figure in the local community, was a dedicated Foyle Hospice volunteer for over 20 years.

On October 26, Eoin Mailey will step out to raise vital funds in support of a cause that was close to his father, Eddie’s heart.

Eddie was a much-loved volunteer at Foyle Hospice Day Therapy, driving the mini-bus and organising quizzes for patients, a role which he took up upon retiring as a Teacher at St Columb’s College.

Eoin Mailey pictured with wife Frances & his late father, Eddie (Middle).

Eoin explained: “My father loved volunteering at Foyle Hospice and socialising with everyone there. To him it wasn’t a place of sadness, it was an opportunity for him to give back and enjoy meeting new people. He loved telling jokes and making people laugh.”

Interestingly, Eddie was determined to bring in Drama as a GCSE at St Columb’s College and succeeded, much to his satisfaction, as he was a real showman and loved being on stage.

Eoin continued: “My father organised a lot of school shows and was a great story-teller. He also acted in and directed a lot of Theatre Shows. He loved salsa dancing, and of course jumped at the opportunity to get involved with Strictly come Dancing in support of Foyle Hospice!”

A man of many talents, Eddie was also a qualified grief counsellor, and volunteered to work with Cruse Bereavement in Derry.

Eddie pictured during one of his Quizzes at Day Therapy in Foyle Hospice.

Father-of-four and Grandfather of seven, Eddie died on March 28, 2023 surrounded by his loving family.

According to Eoin, his upcoming Half Marathon will not only be raising vital funds for an important cause, but will also be a way to honour his beloved Father’s memory.

Eoin explained: “Foyle Hospice is synonymous with Derry and has touched the lives of many people. The Valencia Half Marathon is a great opportunity for me to raise funds for a place that my father admired but also to support a place that does so much for our community.”

If you would like to support Eoin’s upcoming fundraiser, please visit: https://www.justgiving.com/page/eoin-mailey-1?newPage=true