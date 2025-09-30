Søstrene Grene announces October opening date for new Derry store

Danish homewares brand Søstrene Grene has confirmed that their new Derry store will open on October 10 at 9.59am.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The launch marks the fifth store to be opened in Northern Ireland and will be located in The Richmond Centre.

Bringing its signature Scandinavian-inspired designs to Derry, Søstrene Grene’s new store will offer a curated selection of affordable homewares, furniture, lifestyle products and craft essentials.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To mark the occasion, the first 100 customers through the doors will receive a voucher for a rug, worth over £60. Guests will also receive a canvas tote bag filled with Søstrene Grene goodies before getting the chance to explore the brand’s latest collections whilst enjoying refreshments and live performances by a classical string duo and ballerinas.

Søstrene Grene will open in Derry's Richmond Centre on October 10.

Originating in Denmark, Søstrene Grene now has over 350 stores globally, and more than 50 locations across the UK. The new Derry store adds to Søstrene Grene’s growing presence in the UK and Northern Ireland, joining the established Craigavon site, which opened last year.

Mikkel Grene, group CEO and co-owner of Søstrene Grene, commented: “We are delighted to continue our Northern Ireland expansion with our new Derry store. We believe Sostrene Grene’s Scandinavian charm will compliment Derry’s historic character perfectly We can’t wait for this new store to become a place where people can find creative inspiration and bring moments of ‘hygge’ into their everyday lives.”

UK Partners, Norma Jacob and Richard Power, who operate Søstrene Grene stores across Northern Ireland, Southern England, Scotland and Wales, are excited to bring shoppers to the new Derry store.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Norma Jacob, commented: “Priding ourselves on creating a calm, welcoming space where customers can explore and revel in a moment of Scandinavian serenity, we’re pleased to welcome customers to our new store in Derry to experience the sense of tranquillity as they shop.”

Richard Power added: “We’re always appreciative of the warmth and enthusiasm we receive from our store openings in Northern Ireland and we’re sure Derry will be the same. As we approach the Grand Opening, we’re excited to introduce this new destination to the world of Søstrene Grene.”

To find out more about Søstrene Grene visit: https://sostrenegrene.com