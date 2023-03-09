Special art piece on display for Derry International Women’s Day celebrations

The artwork is created by local and International Artist Helen Hancock.

Dr. Maria Herron from North West BAPS said: “Mayor Sandra Duffy has been very supportive of recent collaborative work across Derry City and Strabane District Council area to increase visibility and support for women who want to breastfeed, particularly in light of statistics which indicate that the Council has the lowest breastfeeding statistics of any Council area in the UK or Ireland. North West BAPS recently asked the Mayor to consider displaying an art piece in the Guildhall that draws attention to breastfeeding in a positive way. The art piece by local and international artist Helen Hancock is guaranteed to provide a talking point at the International Women’s Day event which takes place in the Guildhall on Wednesday March 8 at 7pm. ”

Mayor of Derry and Strabane, Councillor Sandra Duffy said: “I think it’s so important on International Women’s Day to express our solidarity with local mothers, and raise awareness of the support that is there for new mums and their babies. I was delighted to be able to facilitate the showcasing of this wonderful work by Helen Hancock, which celebrates the unique and beautiful bond between mothers and babies, and to promote the message that help is there for any new mum as they set out on that challenging and life changing journey.”

Glass artist Helen Hancock who will exhibit an art piece at the Mayor’s International Women’s Day event in the Guildhall.

Helen Hancock, a glass artist, birth doula and breastfeeding counsellor with Cuidiú said: “I make glass that transforms experiences of trauma into objects of healing, with a particular focus on women's experiences and motherhood. As a breastfeeding counsellor, I work with a wide range of women who have had life-changing experiences around birth, infant loss, breastfeeding trauma and more. I pioneered a unique process to infuse breastmilk into molten glass, through which I make a range of highly personal pieces that embody healing for both me and the mothers themselves.

“My art is not about just me, it is a conversation between me and other women, between me and the people around me. I take moments, thoughts and experiences that are usually hidden behind closed doors, too taboo to discuss even with close friends, and immortalise them in glass. I use organic materials - so far breastmilk, umbilical cords, milk teeth, and ashes - and explore their effects on glass, an organic material itself. Teeth, for example, create an incredible bloom of gold colour when infused into glass, while breastmilk creates a web-like pattern of white threads, unique each time.

"Glass has given me a new way to express both my personal story and my values and beliefs. I want to tell women's stories and share their experiences, to make them feel seen, valued and validated, without breaking the bounds of confidentiality and exposing their- our- vulnerability. Glass is the beautiful, the positive, the smooth organic creation that comes from the trauma we experience as women.”

To book a place at the International Women’s Day event at the Guildhall contact the Mayor’s Office at [email protected] or call 028 71 376527

Helen incorporates breastmilk, milk teeth and ashes, among other things, into her art pieces.

