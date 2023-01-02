There were several special deliveries at Western Trust maternity wards in Derry and Enniskillen over the New Year period.

The Western Trust has sent its ‘congratulations to all the mums and dads on the births of their babies born in our Hospitals on New Year's Day’.

The health authority also thanked the staff in its Maternity and Midwifery wards at Altnagelvin Hospital and the South West Acute Hospital.

Here is a selection of photographs of our newest citizens that were taken on Sunday.

Baby Maliya McHuge born at Altnagelvin Hospital at 2.32pm. Daughter of Ethan McHuge and Ezra French from Strabane

Baby boy Devlin born at Altnagelvin Hospital at 1.54pm. Son of Rory Devlin and Martina Friel from Drumsurn.

Baby girl Breslin/Canning born at Altnagelvin Hospital at 03.22am daughter of Stephen Canning and Marie Breslin from Strabane.

Charlene and James McGale from Omagh with baby boy Alfie James McGale. Alfie was born at SWAH at 12.22am on 01-01-23.