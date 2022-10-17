Mr Sweeney was placed in an induced coma in Royal Prince Alfred Hospital following the accident in Sydney. Local news reports said Mr Sweeney, who is 28-years-old, was struck by an ambulance shortly after midnight over a week ago on Saturday. His family has travelled to Australia to be by his side.

Numerous prayers have been said for the popular and well-known young man’s recovery and a special Mass will take place in the Oratory, Ballyliffin, tonight, Monday at 7pm for Eoin and his family.

A Go Fund Me page, set up by Eoin’s friend, Shauna McDaid, to fund medical expenses and aftercare, has now reached $165,907 (over €100,000) and is still growing. You can donate to the fundraiser at https://www.gofundme.com/f/eoin-sweeney?utm_campaign=p_cp+share-sheet&utm_medium=copy_link_all&utm_source=customer