Special service for 1972 Troubles victims at Derry cathedral

‘1972 Remembered - 50th Anniversary’ will take place this Friday, March 11 at 7.30pm in St Columb’s Cathedral.

The event has been organised by Supprting Victims and Survivrs. Strengthening Communities (SEFF) in conjunction with St Columb’s Cathedral.

SEFF’s Director of Services Kenny Donaldson said: “Almost 500 people died as a result of ‘The Troubles’ in 1972 and almost 5,000 were injured.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

St Columb's Cathedral. DER1220GS - 019

“We are aware that many of these families feel forgotten and others marginalised.

“We therefore worked with St Columb’s Cathedral to develop this Service which we hope will offer an opportunity for collective remembrance and for solidarity to be present within innocents from right across the religious and political spectrum.

“We are again leading, and we appeal for others to respond positively.

“The Service is aptly themed; Acknowledging the Hurt, Healing and Pain and will aim to offer a time of reflection for those grievously impacted by the violence; those bereaved, those injured and those who were witness as well as those who supported the aftermath of incidents.”

The service will be conducted by Dean Raymond Stewart.

There will also be an address by the Right Reverend Andrew Forster, Church of IReland Bishop of Derry & Raphoe.

Mr Donaldson also contended: “All must finally acknowledge that there was no legitimacy for the use of violence in the furtherance of or defence of a political objective; to claim there was is to continue the lie which fed the violence which brought this place to the point of Civil War.

“SEFF supports Peace, but not a phoney Peace, a just Peace where there is accountability for actions committed.

“ Let us never forget that Peace is not the Absence of terrorism, but he presence of Justice.”

Mr Donaldson concluded by inviting ‘all innocents, particularly those impacted by 1972 violence’ to attend the Service and he reminded those wishing to attend must RSVP with the SEFF office on: 028 677 23884, selecting option 1.