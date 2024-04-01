Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The initiative was organised in loving memory of a former colleague, Michelle Morrison, who passed away at the hospice in March 2019.

The dedicated team at the Specsavers Derry stores participated in a series of challenges, including cold water dips, sponsored walks, and mountain climbs, to raise funds for the Foyle Hospice.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Their efforts aimed to honour the memory of their dear colleague and contribute to the invaluable services provided by the hospice.

Specsavers Derry staff with the cheque for the Foyle Hospice. The staff raised funds in memory of their beloved former colleague Michelle Morrison.

Store Director Maeve Walsh expressed gratitude for the team's commitment and the community's support, stating: "Our team came together with immense dedication to raise funds for the Foyle Hospice, a cause that holds a special place in our hearts. We remember our colleague Michelle with love and admiration, and it is heartening to see our community join hands to support such a vital organisation.”

Director Seán McCauley added: “The generosity of everyone involved is a testament to the strong bonds that tie us together, and we are extremely grateful to our customers for their kind donations. We know that the Foyle Hospice has provided support to so many in the region and it is an honour to have been able to give back through our fundraising."

The funds raised by Specsavers Derry will directly benefit the Foyle Hospice, helping to ensure that compassionate care and support continue to be provided to those in need.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhilew in a separate development, Specsavers Ferryquay Street and Crescent Link have announced a new partnership with HURT (Have Your Tomorrows), which specialises in delivering holistic approaches to addiction recovery and family support.

Specsavers have embarked on a new charity partnership with HURT (Have your Tomorrows).

To kick off the partnership, teams from both Specsavers stores dedicated a morning to engaging in workshops with HURT.

These workshops included ‘Less Stress, More Success’, focusing on well-being, stress management, and supporting colleagues. Additionally, the teams participated in ‘Looking Through the Hurt Lens’, which covered resilience therapy, empathy, compassion, communication, and team building, and ‘The Zen Room’, offering complimentary acupuncture, reflexology, and massage to promote holistic well-being.

Store Director Maeve Walsh expressed her enthusiasm for the collaboration, stating: "We are thrilled to embark on this journey with HURT as our charity partner. Their unique and compassionate approach to addiction recovery and family support aligns perfectly with our values at Specsavers Ferryquay Street and Crescent Link. The workshops were not only educational but also a wonderful opportunity for our teams to connect with the community and understand the challenges faced by those in recovery."

Director Seán McCauley added, “We know the value and importance of services like HURT and, as a locally owned and run store, we can see the real impact they make to people in the city. At Specsavers, one of our values is to make expert care accessible to all, and we see the care and service that HURT provide as essential in our community.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The fundraising efforts have already commenced with an in-store coffee morning held in February. Specsavers plans to continue its support throughout the year with a series of challenges, including sponsored walks, runs, and mountain climbs, to raise funds and awareness for HURT.