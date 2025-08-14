Spectacular processions to mark Lúnasa festival in Brandywell and Creggan

Creggan and the Brandywell will come alive on Friday, August 15, as two spectacular processions, organised by Féile, will take place simultaneously at 9pm throughout the neighbourhoods.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Both events are billed by Féile as positive celebrations of everything that’s great about the Creggan, Brandywell, and Bogside areas.

Over recent days, the organisers have confirmed, residents, young people, and sporting organisations have been working hard in preparation for the processions, which are set to bring hundreds of people together at dusk.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lúnasa will burn bright in the heart of Creggan in a festival inspired by traditional celebrations, combining sport, music, carnival, and fire for all ages to enjoy.

Young people from St. Mary's Youth Club with one of two life-sized willow bull sculptures, created by the community working with acclaimed artist Brendan Farren, as they prepared for the Lúnasa celebration. Credit: Féile Media

Lúnasa or Lughnasa is one of the four main seasonal festivals and marked the turning of the ancient Irish year alongside Samhain (Halloween], Imbolc (the coming of spring in February) and Beltaine (the coming of summer in May).

It was named for the demigod Lugh Lámfada (Lugh of the longhand) who was of the mythical race, the Tuatha Dé Danann.

This year’s festival draws inspiration from the ancient Irish myth The Cattle Raid of Cooley, in which Cú Chulainn - Ireland’s legendary hero - defends his land against an invading Connacht army led by the warrior Queen Meadhbh, determined to seize Ulster’s prized bull.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The thrilling procession will set off from St. Mary’s Youth Club, featuring community and sporting groups, alongside two life-sized willow bull sculptures, created by the community working with acclaimed artist Brendan Farren.

This year’s festival draws inspiration from the ancient Irish myth The Cattle Raid of Cooley, in which Cú Chulainn - Ireland’s legendary hero - defends his land against an invading Connacht army led by the warrior Queen Meadhbh, determined to seize Ulster’s prized bull.

The procession will end at Greenwalk, which will come alive with music and a dramatic retelling of The Cattle Raid of Cooley, culminating in a fire finale where one of the willow bulls meets its fiery end.

Solas Dhoire - or Light of Derry - will be a procession of light, celebrating everything that makes the Bogside and Brandywell neighbourhoods so special.

The community is invited to gather outside Longtower Chapel from 8.30pm, ready to begin a lantern-lit journey of light towards the Brandywell.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Young people working on one of two life-sized willow bull sculptures ahead of the celebrations.

The procession will see local groups, sports teams, organisations, and residents carrying lanterns, candles, and symbols that celebrate this wonderful neighbourhood.

Along the way, participants will be invited to reflect on the history of the area, honour the contributions of its many talented figures, finishing with music at the Grotto on Lecky Road.

Both processions will mark the conclusion of Féile’s packed day of family celebrations on Friday, August 15, which begins at 4pm with Wan Big Street Party at Central Drive, featuring amusements, music, inflatables, and more.

A mega fun day will also take place at the Gasyard Centre, with bouncy castles, amusements, arts and crafts, and live music starting from 4pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At John ‘Ugg’ Clifford Bull Park from 6pm, Lift Off! will wow audiences with a thunder action stunt show, circus performances, football challenges, and more.

Féile said: “We are really excited about this fantastic programme of events which bring hundreds of families together in a positive community celebration.”

The events are funded by The Executive Office, Derry City & Strabane District Council and Department of Foreign Affairs.