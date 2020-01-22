Speed bumps to be installed at three Derry sites

New speed bumps are to be introduced at three busy residential areas in Derry in order to lower speeds and prevent accidents.

The Department for Infrastructure (DfI) has written to Derry City and Strabane District Council to advise of its intention to introduce traffic claiming measures in the Brandywell, Nelson Drive and Ardmore.

Sinn Féin Councillor Tina Burke said the move to place six speed cushion pairs on a section of the Lone Moor Road adjacent to Celtic Park was welcome.

“The area is busy with motorists and pedestrians,” she said, adding that it was important to address what was a matter of “public safety”, when it was raised at the monthly meeting of the Council Environment and Regeneration Committee.

DUP Alderman David Ramsey said a proposal to introduce nine pairs of speed bumps in Sperrin Park was equally welcome.

“It’s a major issue,” he said, “I welcome the fact it has been dealt with so quickly.”

Eight pairs of cushions will also be constructed on the Bigwood Road and Ballybogie Road in Ardmore.

“To achieve our key aim of reducing accidents and lowering speeds these schemes are based on vertical deflection measures. The vertical deflection measures will be cushion type. These will have appropriate warning signs erected and white lines laid in accordance with the Traffic Signs Regulations (Northern Ireland) 1997,” wrote John Hegarty from DfI Network Development.