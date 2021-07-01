Speedo Mick’s on his way to Derry and Donegal

But their eyes were not deceiving them, for the man in skimpy swimwear was none other that Speedo Mick, aka, Michael Cullen, the fundraising hero from Liverpool who is currently in the midst of a mammoth five-month #2000MileGivingBackTour across the UK and Ireland to hand out cash raised from his previous adventures - as well as raising even more.

A life-long Everton supporter (the name is emblazoned on his bathing pants), Cullen trekked from Larne to Waterfoot, then on to Ballycastle on Thursday. Averaging 18.5 miles a day, the fourth leg of his journey will end in Donegal From there he will walk further south, before ending his fundraising odyssey in Dublin.

A former addict, Cullen spent a large part of his early life homeless. After overcoming his struggles (with help from others), he decided to give something back and in 2004 raised £2,000 for a homeless hostel by swimming the English Channel.

Speedo Mick making his way to Larne from Belfast as part of his charity trek.

Since then, Cullen has kept the fundraising momentum going, with the SpeedoMick Foundation having raised some £650,000 for charity, providing support for young people through education, relieving poverty, or the support of mental and physical health.

Speedo Mick said: “The Covid-19 pandemic has placed a huge strain on the finances of so many worthy charities, so I’ll do anything I can to help. Homelessness and disadvantaged young people are two issues very close to my own heart as I’ve been through those struggles and I know how hard it is to come out the other side.”