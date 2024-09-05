Spraoi agus Spórt announces Inishowen Science Week Festival

The first ever Inishowen Science Festival is to take place later this year, it has been announced.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Spraoi agus Spórt, in partnership with Research Ireland, has announced the Inishowen Rural Science Festival – Bridging Tradition and Innovation.

As part of Science Week 2024, the festival will explore the theme of regeneration and take place from the November 10 -17 , offering a variety of talks, events, and workshops in different locations across the Inishowen Peninsula.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This festival is for people of all ages who are curious about the world around them.

Children get to create their own augmented reality imagery as part of Engineering Week in February 2024.

Inspired by Carl Sagan’s words, "Science is a way of thinking much more than it is a body of knowledge," the festival will explore how science can help us tackle important issues facing rural communities; how science and technology can work alongside traditional areas like farming, fishing, textiles, landscapes, and sports and look at how innovation can help these sectors grow and thrive while keeping them sustainable.

Spraoi agus Spórt has been promoting science, technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics (STEAM) in Inishowen since 2019.

Starting as a digital fabrication FabLab, the Digital Creative Lab has grown into a hub for innovation and creativity. Using technology, skills, and imagination, the team in the Digital Creative Lab have introduced a scientific state of mind to schools, after-school programmes, and community events.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gareth Whitmore, General Manager of the Inishowen Co-operative, a key funder of Digital Creative Lab said: “Innovation and creative thinking will be needed for rural communities to tackle issues that they face, we are proud to support the work of Spraoi agus Spórt in bringing this mindset to young people and the wider community through the Digital Creative Lab.”

This summer, Spraoi agus Spórt’s Digital Creative Lab hosted summer camps where children and young people learned about filmmaking, digital fabrication, animation, and game creation.

They brought technology and digital creativity into the community at the Carndonagh Agricultural Show, Clonmany Agricultural Show, and Greencastle Regatta. These activities are part of an ongoing effort to bring new ideas and technologies to the community of which the first Inishowen Science Week Festival will be the showcase.

The festival’s programme has been created with input from local groups and individuals, including engineers, horticulturists, textile makers, sports clubs, and environmental organisations. It will feature a wide range of activities, including hands-on workshops, live demonstrations, guided tours, and experiments—all focused on the theme of Regeneration.