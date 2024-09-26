St Canice's Church in Eglinton to launch 'Buy a Brick' appeal for new parish centre

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

St Canice’s Church of Ireland in Eglinton has announced plans to launch a ‘Buy a Brick’ appeal to help it raise the £200,000 needed to fully open the new parish centre.

The new centre will replace the original hall, which was badly damaged in the August 2017 flood. Bishop Andrew Forster visited the site recently and, with the Rector of St Canice’s, Rev Canon Paul Hoey, viewed the ongoing construction work on the new Canice Centre.

Work is well under way on the building on the site of the old hall, next to Eglinton Health Centre.

Bishop Andrew said he was impressed by the parish’s plans and by the work already completed.

Bishop Andrew Forster and Canon Paul Hoey during their recent site visit.

“It is encouraging to see the progress made so far,” he said.

“I’ve seen the architect’s drawings for the new Canice Centre, and it is a truly exciting project. When completed, it’ll be a fantastic resource for the parish and the wider community.

"I’m impressed, too, by the resilience and faithfulness of the congregation. They’ve never lost sight of the parish’s vision for the centre, even after seven years of struggle and frustration.

“These are challenging times in which to embark on a fundraiser, and I pray that their appeal is successful. I encourage everyone who worships in St Canice’s, and the wider community, to support the appeal to ‘buy a brick’, and finally get the new Canice Centre up and running.” Canon Hoey said it has been a long, hard struggle to replace the old hall. “Thankfully,” he said, “we are making really good progress. Proceeds from our ‘New Beginnings’ thrift shop have been a great help to our fundraising. The shop is so well supported by the whole community and we’re extremely grateful for their generosity. But we still face a shortfall of around £200,000, and that’s where the parish and the community can help. “In October we’ll launch the Canice Centre ‘Buy a Brick’ Appeal, and will send a flyer about it to every home in the village.

How the new Canice Centre will look once the work on the hall is completed.

"We’ll be inviting the whole community – parishioners, their friends and families, members of other churches, people of all faiths and none – to share our dream and to ‘buy into’ our vision, literally. “Details of how to buy a brick through Just Giving will be included in the flyer. There’s no fixed donation. All donations will be gratefully received, and every penny will make a difference.”

“When it’s finished,” Canon Hoey said, “the new Canice Centre will be a tremendous asset for our parish and the wider community.

"We’ve worked with the architects to ensure that the new centre will be an attractive and fully accessible building. It’ll have a large hall, a minor hall, a kitchen and a youth wing.

"As well as being used for church activities, the building will be available for social and educational events, support groups and drop-in sessions. It’ll complement existing community facilities in the village without in any way seeking to compete with them. Canon Paul added, “Whether or not you are able to support this appeal, we look forward to welcoming you to the new Canice Centre in the future.”