St. Columba’s Day service to mark 50th anniversary of Lord Eames' consecration as Bishop of Derry and Raphoe

The Archbishop of Armagh John McDowell will mark the 50th anniversary of the consecration of Lord Robin Eames as Bishop of Derry and Raphoe with a special service in St. Columb’s Cathedral on St. Columba’s Day.

Lord Eames will be in the congregation with his wife, Lady Christine, and their sons Niall and Michael, on Monday at 11am.

They will be joined by a number of bishops, representatives from the three dioceses in which he served as bishop – Derry and Raphoe, Down and Dromore, and Armagh – and clergy and parishioners from the local Diocese.

The sermon will be preached by the Bishop of Derry and Raphoe Andrew Forster.

Bishop Forster said: “Lord Eames has been a blessing to our diocese, to the Church of Ireland as a whole and to wider society on this island during his decades in ministry. He has been a distinguished and courageous church leader who has made an immense contribution to peace-building and reconciliation.

“We, in Derry and Raphoe, give thanks for Lord Eames’ stewardship of our diocese during a troubled period in its history, in the late 70s.

"We are thankful, too, for his leadership of the Church of Ireland over two decades during which our society emerged from the darkness of the Troubles into the light of a new – admittedly fragile – peace.

"Even in the darkest days, Lord Eames preached a precious message of hope, borne out of his faith in God. He is someone who can always see the good in humanity.

“We look forward to joining the Eames family and celebrating the remarkable achievement of Lord Eames’ fifty years in Episcopal Orders.”