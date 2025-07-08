St. Columb’s College ‘cyclathon’ raises £3,455.51 in memory of Derry teacher Patricia Hughes

A ‘cyclathon’ organised by St. Columb’s College to raise money towards the Patricia Hughes Bursary Scheme has accumulated £3455.51 so far.

The event, organised by St. Columb’s teacher Mrs. McConnell, involved an entire day of cycling in the local collage, an endeavour that was supported by over 120 pupils past and present, staff and the wider St. Columb’s College community.

The Patricia Hughes Bursary Scheme supports pupils leaving St Columb’s to go on to university through a £4,000 Bursary as well as financial and academic support throughout their time at university.

Speaking after the event, Mary Delargy, who is Patricia’s sister and acting Chair of the Patricia Hughes Bursary Scheme said: “We want to express our deepest thanks to the staff at St. Columb’s College for all their support for the Bursary not just this year, but since its inception in 2018.

"This year alone, Mr. Horner organised a successful bag pack followed by the ‘cyclathon’, organised by Mrs. McConnell. The staff at St. Columb’s have always gone above and beyond to support Patricia’s legacy through the Bursary Scheme.

"The Bursary centres on supporting pupils from the school during their time at university, and the entire College community plays a continuous and pivotal role in making that happen.

"We are extremely grateful to everyone who has donated so far. Donations remain open and can be made using the GoFundMe link below, or by contacting St Columb’s College on [email protected].”

The GoFundMe link is still open for donations and is available at https://www.gofundme.com/f/cyclathon-2025