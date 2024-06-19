St Joseph's Boys' School Derry saddened as four of its great teachers retire

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Journal had an opportunity to sit down and have a chat with four teachers retiring from St Joseph’s this year before they could kick their feet up in retirement.

Among the four are Mr. Paul Kealey, Vice-Principal, Mr. Terry O’Brien. Head of Business Studies, Mrs. Margaret Ross, Head of Music, and Ms Caroline Barnett, Head of Careers.

Each teacher has spent over 30 years teaching. The leave behind a legacy that will be remembered for years to come.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The four opened up about their ideas after retirement from St. Joseph’s.

From left to right: Mr Paul Kealey Vice Principal, Mrs. Margaret Ross Head of Music, Mr Terry O Brien Head of Business Studies and Ms Caroline Barnett Head of Careers.

Paul said: “My wife is retiring. I am hoping to work but only for two days a week. I'm not sure what that is going to be. I feel that running from 100 per cent to zero per cent is a very difficult thing for me to do. I’m looking to cut down and do, God knows what!”

Margaret shared a similar outlook.

“I’m keeping my options open,” she said. “I'll do with being a granny for now for a while I think.”

Each of the teachers has been working in education for 30 years, and they shared their feelings about leaving.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Included with Mrs. Ciara Deane, Principal are from left, Mr. Gerry Beattie SMT, Mr Terry O Brien (Head of Business Studies retiring this year )and Ms Caroline Barnett (Head of Careers, retiring this year) . On right are Mrs. Margaret Ross (Head of Music retiring this year) , Mr. Paul Kealey, Vice Principal and Mrs. Paula Dillon Sixth Form Supervisor.

Caroline said: “I’m definitely a bit anxious. It's ‘The Shawshank Redemption’ effect. We’re institutionalised! We have all been here for 30-plus years. My days have been organised for the last 30 years and now what?”

Margaret said: “I’m excited to be honest. I'm excited to see what other doors open, especially musically. A lot of opportunities come my way but I can't say yes because I'm in school.”

Caroline shared a sense of loss as through being part of the school family she had made friends that have lasted decades, saying, “It is an extended family of sorts. You do have deep relationships that have gone on for decades.”

Paul pointed out that between the four of them they have a total of 130 years of teaching accumulated. They chatted about how teaching has changed over the decades..

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr. Paul Kealey Vice Principal.

Caroline said: “We started with chalk and a blackboard. Then we got the advanced rolling board and suddenly things took off in 2000. You were sitting with computers.”

Margaret replied: “Years ago, in music, if you produced a keyboard the students were excited. They thought it was great. Now it's very difficult to get them stimulated, because they have it all at home and more.”

The four discussed where the education system is at the moment.

Caroline and Margert both shared concern for children in the modern era, with a joint worry that a lot is going on in children’s lives now with technology and social media.

Mrs. Margaret Ross Head of Music.

Paul said COVID-19 had a big impact on education.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We have kids in here now that are year 12, but basically for two years of their life they weren't in school.

"That routine and education they should have been having wasn't there for them. Even though we tried putting it through digital. For a lot of our kids that wasn't available at home,” he said.

He continued showing his worry for modern teachers, saying: “I'm thinking about how teachers are supported. The Department of Education is now being ruthlessly cut, funding is not going into them. But the expectations of the teaching profession are so much higher.

"The other thing is the teaching profession, trying to keep staff here is becoming more difficult."

The four talked about what makes St. Joseph’s special.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr. Paul Kealey Vice Principal.

Caroline opened up by saying: “I think here we do care for the children. They get a lot of one-on-one attention. Everyone is tolerant and patient.”

Margaret said: “I agree. Teachers have gone way above and beyond when someone was struggling. No one ever closed any doors.”

Terry believes that the school lifted boys with low confidence saying: “Our boys were told that they were failures at 11. They came in and they were rock bottom in terms of their confidence. And that's where the staff came in and made you feel great.”

He continued saying: “We have great staff and our boys always said the teachers treated you with respect. You give respect to them and they give it back to you and that's the way it works.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Caroline and Margaret shared an appreciation for how they were there to help with the boys' lives.

Margaret said: “I think it's a privilege when you are working with students and parents and real-life situations are going on at home. They tell you things and their whole world is opening up to you. I think that's a privilege. It makes you think, wow, how has that child come in here today? How did they get dressed when all of this is going on at home?”

Caroline said: “It shakes you out of your cosy corner. It does open your eyes.”

With so many years of experience, they have some tips for future teachers. Terry said: “Just make sure the children in front of you are at the core of everything you do. If you’ve got them first and foremost everything else follows.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Margaret plainly said: “If you don't have the passion for it, don't be there.”

Lastly, the four told the Journal what they will miss the most from St Joseph's Boys School and teaching.

“The children,” said Caroline.

Paul said: “I'll miss teaching the A level and GCSE.”

“The network of close colleagues,” said Terry.