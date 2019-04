An ‘Hour of Prayer’ to honour Lyra McKee and pray for peace is to take place in St Mary’s Church, Creggan this evening, Thursday April 25.

To mark one week since the tragic loss of 29-year-old Lyra McKee and the events within the community, an invitation has been extended to all to join in the hour of prayer.

It will be hosted by Fr John Gormley from 8-9pm. Prayers will be offered up in the presence of the Blessed Sacrament for peace in the community, town and country.