St Mary’s College invite past pupils and staff to 60th anniversary exhibition

St Mary’s College has extended an open invitation to past pupils, friends and staff to visit an exhibition to mark the 60th anniversary of the opening of the school.

The event this afternoon will also provide an opportunity for past pupils to get a tour of the Northland Road site, which St Mary’s College moved to in 2010 after more than 50 years in the heart of Creggan.

Organisers have invited past pupils and staff to take a walk down Memory Lane to share photographs, memories and their stories about St Mary’s College over a cup of tea

Principal, Marie Lindsay, said: “Clearly the success story that is St Mary’s is due in no small way to our wonderful pupils and the incredibly hard working staff, Governors, Chaplains, parents and the wider community who have played their part in making St Mary’s the lovely success story that it is today.

“We owe them all a great debt of gratitude.”

The 60th anniversary exhibition and school tour takes place later today (Friday, October 25) between 1pm and 4pm at St Mary’s College.