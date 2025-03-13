St Patrick's Day parades and events planned for Moville and Buncrana
Moville St Patrick’s Day Festival begins on Friday with a Ciorcal Comhrá in the Corner Bar, an Irish-themed quiz in Rosatos and Bingo in St. Eugene’s Hall.
There’s also a 5k Fun Run, a car treasure hunt and a Ceol agus Rince Traidisunta on Sunday.
The big parade kicks off at 2.30pm on Monday, with music in the Square by the David Craig Band from 2-5pm.
All floats are welcome and there’s no entry fee.
For more information, see https://www.facebook.com/MovilleStPatricksDay
Buncrana St Patrick’s Day Parade begins at 3pm in the town. There’s also a huge number of events planned across the town right through the weekend, including traditional sessions, a vintage car display and Tea and Tunes in St Mary’s Hall, with a great view for the parade, from 1-4pm on St Patrick’s Day. See https://www.facebook.com/stpatricksbuncrana