St Patrick's Day parades and events planned for Moville and Buncrana

Inishowen is set to party for St Patrick’s Day with parades to get underway in Buncrana and Moville.

Moville St Patrick’s Day Festival begins on Friday with a Ciorcal Comhrá in the Corner Bar, an Irish-themed quiz in Rosatos and Bingo in St. Eugene’s Hall.

There’s also a 5k Fun Run, a car treasure hunt and a Ceol agus Rince Traidisunta on Sunday.

The big parade kicks off at 2.30pm on Monday, with music in the Square by the David Craig Band from 2-5pm.

All floats are welcome and there’s no entry fee.

For more information, see https://www.facebook.com/MovilleStPatricksDay

Buncrana St Patrick’s Day Parade begins at 3pm in the town. There’s also a huge number of events planned across the town right through the weekend, including traditional sessions, a vintage car display and Tea and Tunes in St Mary’s Hall, with a great view for the parade, from 1-4pm on St Patrick’s Day. See https://www.facebook.com/stpatricksbuncrana