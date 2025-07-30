St Vincent De Paul host gathering in Derry as demand increases across the region

The Society of St Vincent de Paul (SVP) has embarked on a series of ‘area gatherings’ in Derry and elsewhere to reflect, reconnecting and refocusing efforts on helping those in need as demand on services continues to rise.

The charity said the events in Derry & Strabane and elsewhere are offering an opportunity for SVP’s local Conferences - the grassroots groups of over 1,000 members at the heart of the Society – to come together, share their experiences, identify emerging needs, and collaborate on solutions for alleviating poverty and isolation in their local communities.

Gatherings are planned throughout the region in the coming months and some have already taken place in Derry, Belfast Newcastle, Newry and Newtownards.

The aim, the charity says, is to ensure that all members have the opportunity to attend, participate, and contribute to the future direction of SVP’s work in the area.

Members of the St Vincent de Paul Society Derry & Strabane meeting in Derry.

The Area Gathering programme includes group discussions, updates on national and regional initiatives, guest speakers, and space for prayer and reflection, in keeping with the Society’s ethos of service deeply dedicated to faith and compassion.

Mary Waide, SVP Regional President for the Northern Region, said: “Area Gatherings are a vital opportunity for the Society to provide a platform for our members, to celebrate their incredible dedication, and understand the challenges they face on the ground. We know that poverty takes many forms, financial difficulties, social isolation, homelessness, food insecurity, fuel poverty and no two communities are the same. These meetings allow us to reflect together and find practical ways to respond with dignity and hope.

“We’re witnessing continued rising demand for our services, from food support and fuel assistance and we know that during the summer holidays, families are in desperation as they try to afford the cost of school uniforms and everyday essentials. These Area Gatherings provide us with an opportunity to reaffirm our shared mission, engage with our members at a local level and re-energise our commitment to those we serve.

“Our conferences are built on the incredible generosity of local people. Whether it’s offering time, skills, or a listening ear, every volunteer plays a part in creating a compassionate network of support. We would love to see new faces joining SVP, people who want to help, who care about their neighbours, and who believe in the power of community.”

The Society of St Vincent de Paul (SVP) is an international charity and the largest voluntary charity in Ireland. SVP members work in all communities to support people whatever their background, who are experiencing poverty and social exclusion, promoting self-sufficiency and working for social justice.

Last year SVP spent approximately £5 million to help those experiencing poverty in Northern Ireland, responding to tens of thousands of calls for assistance from members of the public.

If you would like more information about becoming a member of SVP, becoming a volunteer in your local Vincent’s shop or if you would like the Society’s help, please visit www.svpni.co.uk, email [email protected] or tel 028 9035 1561.