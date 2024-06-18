Stage Beyond in Derry dedicates new show 'Available Light' to company founding member Catherine Campbell

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Derry-based theatre company Stage Beyond, which is led by adults with learning disabilities, will perform its magical new production 'Available Light' in the Millennium Forum on Wednesday June 19 at 7.30pm.

'Available Light' us written and directed by renowned poet and playwright Damian Gorman specially for Stage Beyond Theatre Company, which is supported by National Lottery funding through the Arts Council of Northern Ireland,

An unmissable one-night performance is dedicated to the memory of Catherine 'Kitty' Campbell, a founding member of Stage Beyond from the Rosemount area of the city, who died peacefully in Foyle Hospice on February 5 after a brief illness, aged 44.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Speaking about the production Dee Conaghan, Stage Beyond's Artistic Director, said: "Our shining star 'Kitty' will always be fondly remembered as a beautiful friend and true inspiration for others to realise their potential.

Stage Beyond members.

"I am immensely proud of our company members and creative team. Our performance of ‘Available Light’ in the Millennium Forum on June 19 will have added poignancy as we remember Catherine on stage with her family and friends watching proudly in the audience.”

Patricia Lavery, Head of Community and Education, Arts Council of Northern Ireland, said they were very proud to support Stage Beyond who offer company members the opportunity to benefit from sustained training in a wide range of disciplines, as well as offering audiences the chance to see and engage with theatre created by people with learning disabilities and other challenges.

"I would encourage everyone to go along and enjoy Stage Beyond’s exciting and inspirational new production 'Available Light' which is an important platform to shine the spotlight on the company's groundbreaking theatre work and contributes to the growth of arts in the community for new and existing audiences."

Damian Gorman, writer and director explained: "Available Light is a morality tale and the moral of the story is, don't judge a book by its cover which is the title of the final song in the last act of the show. The show concerns a TV production company, Available Light Productions, who want to follow up their (very bad) aliens documentary with one about Stage Beyond. It's an entirely cynical exercise as they essentially go looking for disability to entertain their audience, except all they find is ability and even a bit of magic - flight! This is Stage Beyond after all."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Catherine Campbell.

Stage Beyond is a multi-award-winning inclusive theatre company with its own React Review Film Club and YouTube channel created by neurodiverse young people.

Bernie Shiels, Chairperson of Stage Beyond's Board of Trustees and also a founding member, said they were looking forward to performing 'Available Light' in memory of their 'beautiful friend' Catherine Campbell. “Damian Gorman has written a brilliant play using comedy – which we all love – to make an impact and deliver important messages close to the hearts of our company members.”

Catherine's sister Be-Be Patton said she would be "overjoyed" that Stage Beyond thought so highly of her to dedicate their new show to her. Encouraging everyone to come and enjoy the show, she said: “Catherine’s association with Stage Beyond was everything to her, she loved the drama on and off-stage. Stage Beyond gave Catherine self-confidence and the ability to stand on stage and act and sing with her peers. There were many plays and showcases with the group, Catherine loved them all. Her life was so much better for having been part of such a positive and fabulous theatre company. Thank you Stage Beyond for making such a positive impact on her life."