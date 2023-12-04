Stage Beyond Theatre Company in Derry gifted £1,000 from McCambridge Duffy

Christmas has come early for Stage Beyond after McCambridge Duffy gifted the local theatre company £1,000 business sponsorship towards the cost of voice masterclasses for adults with learning disabilities, which will be rolled out next year.

Stage Beyond celebrate receiving business sponsorship from McCambridge Duffy. Included are Ciaran Duffy, Director MCD, and right, Annamarie Barr, Board member of Stage Beyond

McCambridge Duffy is a local family-run business that was established in 1932. The business has grown from strength to strength with a dedicated team of staff and in-house Insolvency Practitioners helping both individuals and businesses to regain control of their finances and get the debt help they need.

Ciaran Duffy, Director of McCambridge Duffy explained: "We work closely with clients on their financial matters, providing sound commercial advice and helping with peace of mind. We are an ethical firm with the interests of both the debtor and creditor at heart which gives us good stead in the financial sector.

"McCambridge Duffy also supports good causes improving the lives of people in our local community through inclusion. Stage Beyond Theatre Company has grown over the past 20 years, empowering young adults with learning disabilities or who may be neurodiverse to develop their skills by offering professional arts training in a variety of disciplines.

"With a workforce of over 100 staff at McCambridge Duffy, we understand how important it is to work as a team to motivate and encourage each other. We are looking forward to seeing all the new and exciting projects planned by Stage Beyond during the year ahead."

Stage Beyond, the award-winning theatre company for young adults with learning disabilities based in the Millennium Forum, is supported by National Lottery funding through the Arts Council of Northern Ireland. Providing opportunities to participate in theatre, make friends, learn new skills and increase self-esteem can be transformative for those with speech, language and learning difficulties.

Earlier this year Northern Ireland Opera mezzo soprano Doreen Curran worked with Stage Beyond company members on voice training ahead of their variety show production 'Unstoppable' which was staged in St Columb's Hall. Choreographer Laurie Schneider also facilitated dance workshops for solo and group performances.

Dee Conaghan, Artistic Director of Stage Beyond, welcomed the business sponsorship from McCambridge Duffy supporting a series of voice and movement workshops in the new year. "Voice, physical theatre and movement workshops with visiting facilitators complements the excellent work accomplished by our own in-house creative team. After working closely with Doreen Curran on voice skills to sing live on stage for the first time, one of our company members also gained the confidence to do a brilliant interview with BBC Radio Foyle which was broadcast before our production in June."

She added: "At a time when funding for the arts is increasingly stretched, we are delighted that McCambridge Duffy have come on board to support Stage Beyond with business sponsorship for 'Finding Your Voice' and a new dance project next year. We are looking forward to working on several new projects culminating in our annual production in June 2024 supported by the Arts Council. It will be directed by Conall Morrison, one of the country's most respected theatre directors who has worked with us on previous productions including 'Hamlet, Prince of Derry' which was adapted by RTE during the COVID-19 global pandemic and won the 2021 New York Festivals Radio Award for Best Digital Programme."

Bernie Shiels, Chairperson of Stage Beyond's Board of Trustees, also thanked McCambridge Duffy for their support, adding that the masterclasses would be of huge benefit to company members in readiness for rehearsals including their main production in the Forum next summer.

Any other businesses or philanthropists who are interested in supporting Stage Beyond can get in touch by email to [email protected]